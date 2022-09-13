Chiefs lose first-round pick to unfortunate injury

The Kansas City Chiefs were dealt a concerning injury blow to the secondary after Trent McDuffie went down with a hamstring knock. The Chiefs’ rookie cornerback will be forced to miss at least the next four weeks after being placed on IR on Tuesday, per Ian Rapoport.

The #Chiefs have placed first-round pick CB Trent McDuffie on Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury, knocking him out Thursday and three more games. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 13, 2022

It’s a big loss for the Chiefs’ secondary, especially with a difficult matchup against a potent Chargers offense on the horizon. At the earliest, McDuffie is looking at a return for Week 6, when Kansas City hosts the Buffalo Bills on October 16.

The Chiefs selected McDuffie in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft with the 21st overall pick out of the University of Washington. McDuffie played three seasons for the Huskies, featuring in a total of 27 games. He logged two interceptions, 94 tackles, 8 pass defenses, three forced fumbles, and 4.5 tackles for loss throughout his college career. He was considered among the most pro-ready cornerbacks in the 2022 draft class.

He played in just 32 snaps for the Chiefs’ defense on Sunday before exiting the game with the hamstring injury, and he’s now set to spend at least the next month on the sideline, and potentially longer. His absence will be noticed against Justin Herbert and the formidable Chargers offense, though Keenan Allen will also be sidelined with his own hamstring ailment.

The Chiefs’ injury report featured eight players after their Week 1 clash with the Cardinals, including McDuffie and kicker Harrison Butker. They were joined by Trey Smith, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Orlando Brown, Justin Watson, all of whom were limited, as well as Patrick Mahomes and Justin Reid, who participated fully in Tuesday’s practice.