Nick Bolton has been a key contributor on the Kansas City Chiefs defense since joining the franchise in 2021. While his 2023 season got off on the wrong foot, Bolton is now ready to help the Chiefs reach the Super Bowl once more.

Bolton has been cleared to return and is on track to be active on Thursday Night Football vs. the Denver Broncos in Week 6, via NFL insider Jordan Schultz. The linebacker has missed the last three weeks due to an ankle injury.

Bolton had a breakout season last year in Kansas City, culminating with an iconic Super Bowl moment. Against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Bolton returned a fumble 36 yards for a touchdown. Kansas City would go on to win the game 38-35.

But Bolton's success in 2022 extended far beyond just the Super Bowl. He started all 17 games for the Chiefs, setting new career-highs with 180 tackles, two sacks and two interceptions. Bolton proved that he can be a true difference maker for the Chiefs and that he belonged on the field.

Now coming back from his three game absence, Nick Bolton should provide a massive spark to Kansas City. The Chiefs have been one of the best defensive teams in the league, ranking ninth overall in total defense by allowing 301.4 yards per game. Now with Bolton, the Chiefs are getting much scarier.

Last season, Bolton had his best campaign in the NFL to date and made a historic mark on the Chiefs' legacy. While those milestones will be lofty for Bolton to match, now back on the field, he'll be looking to get back to work.