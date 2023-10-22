The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to have wide receiver Mecole Hardman and defensive end Charles Omenihu both active and ready to play for the Week 7 matchup with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Adam Schefter.

Mecole Hardman was reacquired by the Chiefs in a trade with the New York Jets earlier in the week. Hardman spent the first four years of his career in Kansas City with the Chiefs, winning two Super Bowls and racking up 151 receptions for 2,088 yards and 16 receiving touchdowns. Hardman was sparsely utilized in New York, catching just one pass for the Jets in the first six weeks.

Charles Omenihu is coming back from a six-week suspension and should see the field for the first time this season. Omenihu was suspended for the first six games of the regular season for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy following an alleged domestic violence incident in January. Omenihu played three seasons with the Houston Texans and two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, but has never played for the Chiefs and could make his Kansas City debut in Week 7.

Critical Week 7 Matchup

The additions of Hardman and Omenihu should give the Chiefs some added depth at positions of need ahead of the important Week 7 battle with the Chargers for control of the AFC West. The Chiefs enter Week 7 with a 5-1 record atop the AFC West, while the Chargers are 2-3 and badly need to make up ground on the reigning champs. We'll see how big of an impact Mecole Hardman and Charles Omenihu have in their Week 7 2023 season debuts for the Chiefs.