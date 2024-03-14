Three Missouri men have been charged with federal counts related to the illegal purchase of high-powered rifles and guns with extended magazines after the shooting at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and rally, according to Jim Salter of the Associated Press.
The shooting at the Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and rally left one person dead, about two dozen others injured and sent hundreds of people scrambling for cover, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday, according to the Associated Press.
The new federal charges named 22-year-old Fedo Antonia Manning, Ronnel Dewayne Williams Jr., 21, and Chaelyn Hendrick Groves, 19. All three of them are from Kansas City. Fedo Antonia Manning is charged with one count each of conspiracy to traffic firearms and engaging in firearm sales without a license, and 10 counts of making a false statement on a federal form. Ronnel Dewayne Williams Jr. and Chaelyn Hendrick Groves are charged with making false statements in the acquisition of firearms and lying to a federal agent.
Court documents that were unsealed on Wednesday said that 12 people brandished firearms and at least six people fired weapons at the rally on Feb. 14. At least two AR-15-style rifles were included in the guns found at the scene, according to the court documents. At least two of the guns recovered from the scene were purchased illegally, US Attorney Teresa Moore said in a news release, according to the Associated Press.
These federal charges come three weeks after state authorities charged two other men, Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller, with second-degree murder and several other counts. Two juveniles were detained last month, in addition to Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller.