Chiefs QB icon Len Dawson in critical condition

Kansas City Chiefs icon Len Dawson is reportedly in critical condition, with latest reports noting he is in hospice care.

For those not familiar with the term, Mayo Clinic explained that hospice care is for “people who are nearing the end of life,” with services provided to maximizing the comfort of terminally ill patients. While Lawson’s illness and overall condition weren’t mentioned in detail, his wife Linda confirmed that the Hall of Fame QB is indeed in hospice care in Kansas City, per KMBC.

Len Dawson will always be remembered for leading the Chiefs to their first Super Bowl title in 1969. He was named the Super Bowl IV MVP after leading Kansas City to a 23-7 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Chiefs great was inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1987, later becoming a sports anchor and game analyst for KMBC and NBC. He also hosted the “Inside the NFL” show of HBO. Dawson received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012.

Dawson had an incredible 20-year career in the NFL that featured stints with the Pittsburgh Steelers–the team that drafted him fifth overall in 1957–as well as the Cleveland Browns before joining the Dallas Texans that eventually moved to Kansas City and became the Chiefs.

Hopefully we’ll get more updates on Dawson’s condition. Our prayers also go up to the family of the NFL icon and Chiefs great amid the trying and tough times.