Joshia Williams believes in the Chiefs to repeat

The Kansas City Chiefs once again have advanced to the Super Bowl with a 17-10 win over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game, and cornerback Joshua Williams spoke about what his team has to do to finish of the season with a repeat championship.

“The other two teams that's playing right now, both on both sides of the ball they're great, got good offenses and they can score a lot,” Joshua Williams said, via Aaron Ladd of KSHB41. “Both of them have pretty good defenses so as long as we stay true to our game plan, play with heart. Come out ready to hit, ready to tackle. I'm for sure that we'll repeat again.”

At the time, Williams did not know if the Chiefs would be playing against the San Francisco 49ers or the Detroit Lions. Now the matchup is determined, as the 49ers came away with an incredible comeback win over the Lions against the NFC Championship game.

It will be a rematch of Super Bowl 54, when the Chiefs beat the 49ers 31-20 in Miami. The Chiefs came away with the victory after trailing the 49ers 20-10 in the fourth quarter in that game. The Chiefs are trying to sting the 49ers again, while San Francisco will try to avenge the loss from Super Bowl 54.

It will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this matchup. It is clear that Williams believes in his team to come out on top if they can execute their game plan against the 49ers.