A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The Kansas City Chiefs have made a major move to add more space to their cap room by converting Patrick Mahomes’ roster bonus for the 2023 NFL season into a signing bonus, per NFL insider Field Yates of ESPN.

With that adjustment, the Chiefs created $9.6 million in cap space it could use to spend in free agency, as the team prepares the best roster possible for their Super Bowl defense.

