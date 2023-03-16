The Kansas City Chiefs have made a major move to add more space to their cap room by converting Patrick Mahomes’ roster bonus for the 2023 NFL season into a signing bonus, per NFL insider Field Yates of ESPN.
With that adjustment, the Chiefs created $9.6 million in cap space it could use to spend in free agency, as the team prepares the best roster possible for their Super Bowl defense.
As it stands, Patrick Mahomes will have a cap hit of $39.69 million cap hit in 2023, $46.69 million in 2024, and $48.69 million in 2025. But his current contract with the Chiefs will not expire until the end of the 2031 campaign which would be Patrick Mahomes’ age-37 season in the league.
Prior to making the alteration on Patrick Mahomes’ deal, the Chiefs had saved $21 million against the team’s cap by releasing veteran defensive end Frank Clark.
In 2022, Patrick Mahomes had one of the best seasons ever by a player in terms of individual and team achievements. That season, Mahomes won his second league MVP, led the Chiefs to another Super Bowl win, and also took home Super Bowl MVP honors. He also posted a career-high 5,250 passing yards to go with 41 passing touchdowns on a 67.1 percent completion rate. He also rushed for 358 yards and four touchdowns.
With Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs eyeing yet another Super Bowl victory in the 2023 campaign while also aware that every other team has a target on their back, Kansas City’s front office knows that it has to make the right decisions this offseason.