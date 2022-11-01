Chiefs plotting Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen team up at trade deadline

The Kansas City Chiefs are looking to fortify the roster at the trade deadline and they’ve been linked with a shocking trade for Josh Allen ahead of the buzzer.

No, not Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. According to Sports Illustrated, via Dov Kleiman, the Chiefs have called the Jacksonville Jaguars in hopes of securing a trade for linebacker/defensive end Josh Allen. Kansas City is hoping to improve their pass rush at the trade deadline and have honed in on Allen as a potential target to do so, should the Jaguars be willing to move him.

The #Chiefs recently called the #Jaguars about trading for LB/DE Josh Allen, per SI. KC is looking to add a pass-rusher by the deadline. pic.twitter.com/NwSRPLLawY — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 1, 2022

Allen has been a key cog in the Jaguars’ defense ever since they drafted him with the seventh overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars have lost five consecutive games after a 2-1 start to the year, so they could be willing to move on from Allen in order to load up on some draft capital to expedite their rebuild. The Jags asking price for Allen remains unclear, but the Chiefs should be motivated to land the 25-year-old.

Despite Jacksonville’s struggles, it wouldn’t be too shocking if they opted to keep Allen at the trade deadline. They still have the chance to pick up his fifth-year option, and it would only cost them just under $11 million to do so. The possibility of the Jaguars making Allen unavailable and inking him to a contract extension is still on the table, but the Chiefs will be hoping to pry him away ahead of Tuesday’s deadline.

Allen has started all eight games for the Jaguars this year. He has 21 tackles, 12 QB hits, 3.0 sacks, five tackles for loss, and two forced fumbles this season.