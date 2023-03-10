Matthew Wadleigh was born and raised in Oceanside and resides in Fresno. He lives with his wife and two dogs. He is a huge Southern California sports fan and a retired member of the Fresno State drumline.

Longtime Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Otis Taylor passed away on Thursday at the age of 80 due to multiple health problems, including dementia and Parkinson’s disease, per the AP and ESPN.

The Chiefs paid respects to Taylor with a post on their Twitter page, and Taylor will long be remembered as a legend in franchise history after he and Len Dawson formed a terrific duo together.

Legendary Chiefs Hall of Famer Otis Taylor has passed at the age of 80. — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) March 10, 2023

Dawson passed away last year, and now Taylor passes away. The former Chiefs receiver spent all 10 years with the franchise and finished with 7,306 receiving yards and 57 touchdown catches as well as a pair of 1,000-yard seasons.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Otis Taylor was a fourth-round pick out of Prairie View A&M in the 1956 AFL Draft.

Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt released a statement after the passing, per the Chiefs’ official website.

“The Kansas City Chiefs organization is saddened by the passing of Otis Taylor. My family and I would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to Otis’ wife Regina, his sister Odell and the entire Taylor family as we mourn his passing. Otis was a Chief throughout his 11-year career, and he played an integral part in the early success of our franchise. He became a Kansas City icon with his signature touchdown in Super Bowl IV, as he helped the Chiefs bring home our first Lombardi Trophy. He was one of the most dynamic receivers of his era, and he helped revolutionize the position. Off-the-field, he was kind and dedicated to his community. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. Otis’ legacy will live forever as a member of the Chiefs Hall of Fame.”

Otis Taylor is still third in all-time receiving yards in franchise history behind Tony Gonzalez and Travis Kelce, and his memories will live on forever in Kansas City.