Len Dawson passes away at age 87

Len Dawson has passed away. The Kansas City Chiefs icon was 87 years old and passed with his wife, Linda, by his side, according to a statement that the Dawson family shared with KMBC News.

“He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers,” the statement reads, via KMBC News. “He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.”

Len Dawson was placed on hospice care weeks ago. He lived a long, fantastic life as a football star and broadcaster.

During his 14 years quarterbacking the Chiefs (including one year where they were still the Dallas Texans), Dawson made seven Pro Bowls (six for the AFL, one for the NFL) and was twice selected to the First Team All-Pro in the AFL. He led the AFL in completion percentage seven times in eight seasons and was the passing touchdown leader four times.

Dawson’s crowning accomplishment came when he led Kansas City to a victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV and was named MVP of the game. He also led the Chiefs to the 1962 AFL championship.

After playing college ball at Purdue, Dawson was drafted fifth overall by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 1957 NFL Draft. He spent three seasons there and then two with the Cleveland Browns, playing just 28 games over those five seasons, before rising to stardom in Kansas City. After his playing days, he worked as a broadcaster for KMBC, HBO and NBC. He hosted HBO’s “Inside the NFL” for 24 years and was also a color analyst for the Chiefs’ radio broadcasts from 1985 to 2017.

Len Dawson was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a player in 1987. He received the Pete Rozelle Radio-Television Award in 2012.