By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

Ahead of their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday, the Kansas City Chiefs will be in good hands when it comes to defending Davante Adams. Cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who suffered a hip injury last week while returning an interception and ultimately exited in the fourth quarter, is expected to suit up. Via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN:

“Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed (questionable, hip) is set to play vs. Raiders, I’m told — and should also see a healthy dose of Davante Adams in coverage. Kansas City hasn’t been afraid to put him on top guys.”

Sneed is in his third NFL and has earned the trust of head coach Andy Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo as one of the team’s top corners. Earlier this week, Spagnuolo made sure to point out that Sneed is a “tough sucker”:

“He didn’t get full [practice],” Spagnuolo confirmed, “because he was still feeling pain and it’s a little bit uncomfortable — but he’s a tough sucker. We need him to tough it out for this game. [The] short week made it a little bit tougher.”

L’Jarius Sneed was listed as questionable for this contest. However, he’s clearly ready to go, despite any pain he might have. In 2022, the Louisiana native has collected 105 total tackles, 11 passes defended, and three interceptions. With the Chiefs looking to lock up the AFC here, he’ll be important in slowing down Adams, one of the best wideouts in the game. Kick-off is scheduled for 1:30 PM PT at Allegiant Stadium in Vegas.