The Kansas City Chiefs are headed to the Super Bowl after taking down the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship, and Marquez Valdes-Scantling wasn’t holding back after the win. When addressing his matchup with Eli Apple, who was notoriously talkative on Twitter after the Bengals’ last playoff win, Valdes-Scantling roasted the Bengals DB, declaring himself the clear winner of their head-to-head showdown, via the NFL on Instagram.

“I was just whoopin’ him all game,” Valdes-Scantling said of Apple.

The numbers back it up, too, and paint an ugly picture for Apple, who was carefree when running his mouth on social media just days ahead of the Bengals’ loss to the Chiefs. In the 23-20 win, MVS recorded six receptions for 116 yards and a touchdown. With Apple largely responsible for covering the Chiefs’ wideout, it’s safe to say Valdes-Scantling got the upper hand.

After the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional Round, Apple was quick to take shots at various Bills players, including Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, and even what appeared to be a thinly veiled dig at Damar Hamlin. It was a controversial spree of social media activity from Apple, but he was silenced by Valdes-Scantling and the Chiefs, who put an end to the Bengals’ season.

With Eli Apple getting his offseason started, the Bengals cornerback will have plenty of time for a vacation. After suggesting a trip to Cabo to so many other players, perhaps he’ll heed his own advice and take some time off. As for Marquez Valdes-Scantling, he’s booked for a trip to Glendale, Arizona, where a matchup with the Philadelphia Eagles awaits in Super Bowl 57.