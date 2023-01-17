It sure looks like Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their most dangerous offensive playmakers in the divisional playoff round.

Coach Andy Reid told reporters Mecole Hardman won’t practice on Tuesday due to a lingering pelvis injury that “isn’t responding the way he wants it to,” per Nate Taylor of The Athletic. With the speedy wide receiver “pushing it hard” of late, Reid said the team will take a more patient approach to his recovery going forward.

“Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said that WR Mecole Hardman is the only member of the team who will not practice Tuesday. Reid said that Hardman has been ‘pushing it hard’ but his issue has not been responding well. KC will back off,” reports Pete Sweeney of Arrowhead Pride.

Hardman has been sidelined by discomfort in his midsection since the Chiefs’ Week 9 win over the Tennessee Titans. He was subsequently on injured reserve and was cleared to practice in mid-December, but didn’t play in Kansas City City’s victory over the Las Vegas Raiders in the regular season finale despite being added to the 53-man roster after experiencing a setback during practice.

One of the fastest players in the NFL, Hardman was enjoying a solid season before going down, accounting for six total touchdowns—four receiving and two rushing—and 25 catches for 297 yards over just eight games played. Expect Kadarius Toney, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore to see extra snaps in Saturday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars as a result of Hardman’s likely absence, with the former potential expanding his role in the offense further after showing out in Week 18.

Kansas City and Jacksonville kickoff from Arrowhead Stadium at 1:30 p.m. (PT) on Saturday.