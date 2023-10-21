Through a trade with the New York Jets, the Kansas City Chiefs have added a familiar face to their locker room in Mecole Hardman. Hardman, who helped the Chiefs in their Super Bowl run last season, signed with Jets earlier in 2023. After just six weeks with the squad, he makes his return to the Chiefs. His status for Week 7, however, has yet to be decided.

During his Thursday press conference, Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy pointed out that Hardman's potential participation in their Week 7 match against the Los Angeles Chargers is still up in the air. Hardman and Kansas City are still evaluating the player's condition, both physically and mentally.

“Right now, just kind of going through everything and trying to, you know, figure out where we're at where he's at … Again, you [have] got to remember [that] a lot of this for him is, quote, unquote, like riding a bike and jumping back into it. But you also just spent several months learning, you know, somewhat of a new offense and new terms,” Nagy explained, via Chiefs Wire.

“So it's right away. It's not always just super simple, but it is certainly easier for somebody like him that's been here to come back in and go so plan-wise, see where he's at physically, mentally, and then see where we're at too with everybody else, and then try to fit him in because he can do some good things for us.”

The Chiefs, despite their impressive 5-1 record, have been struggling in the wide receiver department all season. As Matt Nagy stated, Mecole Hardman definitely has the potential to do some good for this lackluster receiving corps. Chiefs fans can hope to see Hardman on the field making an impact soon.