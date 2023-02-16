The 2022 NFL season was quite a rollercoaster of a ride for veteran running back Melvin Gordon. He started the season with the Denver Broncos which lost right away to Geno Smith and the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1. Then several weeks later, he got waived by the Broncos. He would later be signed by the Kansas City Chiefs to their practice squad, and the rest, as they say, is history.

That history, of course, includes Melvin Gordon getting to kiss the Vince Lombardi Trophy, which he did not need anyone reminding him he only got to do because Patrick Mahomes and company did all the work. He showed that kind of awareness before Super Bowl 57 was even played.

“The difference? I didn’t do s–t,” Melvin Gordon hilariously admitted when asked about the difference between the other NFL teams and Kansas City. “I got carried. I got carried.”

The boy @Melvingordon25 is hilarious. He’s also a Super Bowl champion now too 🫡 pic.twitter.com/ENc8aWWgNM — Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) February 15, 2023

Melvin Gordon struggled with ball security during his final season with the Broncos which led to his eventual release from the team. In 10 games played for Denver in 2022, he rushed for only 318 yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries and also fumbled five times. But with the Chiefs looking for some insurance in the backfield, they thought there was no harm in adding Melvin Gordon, who logged in zero snaps for the Chiefs.

There is no assurance that Melvin Gordon would be back with the Chiefs, but at least his trip to Kansas City ended with touching the Super Bowl trophy which many thought his original 2022 team would seriously contend for.