Heading into the 2022 campaign, running back Melvin Gordon was positioned to be a key playmaker in the Denver Broncos backfield.

Over 10 games with the team, he recorded 318 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns on 90 total carries. Through the air, he added 25 receptions for 233 receiving yards.

But even with his success on the ground, Melvin Gordon struggled to hold onto the ball. Over the 10 games he played in, he fumbled five times. With his fumble issues, the Broncos elected to move on. Ultimately, they released the veteran running back.

After hitting the open market, Melvin Gordon signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Ultimately, he landed on the practice squad. Since joining the team, he is still yet to take the field. But he does now find himself in the Super Bowl.

On Monday night while speaking with Fernando Ramirez, Gordon spoke about how he ended up in the Super Bowl.

“I did nothing to be here, let’s be honest,” said Gordon.

“I expected to be here in Denver right now. I’m here with the Chiefs, ironically,” added Gordon.

He then finished, saying, “This situation is not what I wanted, being on the practice squad. Never in a million years did I think I’d be here. But I’m here, I’m blessed. This is a humbling experience, it for sure is.”

While Melvin Gordon likely won’t take the field in the Super Bowl, he would still earn a ring if the Chiefs win. He seems to be enjoying the experience, even given the circumstance.