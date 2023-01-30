The hook and ladder play featuring Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce against the Cincinnati Bengals sent NFL twitter into a frenzy during the first quarter of the AFC Championship game.

The hook and ladder play may have worked if Travis Kelce didn’t lateral the ball a full seven yards, commented For The Win NFL writer Christian D’Andrea in a Sunday tweet.

Andy Reid called a hook-and-ladder in the first quarter of the AFC Championship game. and it might have worked if Travis Kelce didn't try to lateral the ball a full 7 yards! pic.twitter.com/0pcfhGP6Wx — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 30, 2023

Twitch streamer JERICHO commented on Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and the bag he had in his offense.

Draft Kings sports writer Garion Thorne said Reid was “just bored” when he drew up the play featuring Travis Kelce in the AFC Championship game.

Northeastern State defensive quality control coach KC Holzhammer referenced the infamous play from the 2007 Fiesta Bowl between the Oklahoma Sooners and the Boise State Broncos. The Broncos pulled off the hook and ladder in a last-ditch effort to tie the game up 35-35. Boise State receiver Jerard Rabb dove in to earn a touchdown on the play, keeping the Broncos alive in the team’s first bowl win since 2003.

Kelce was considered a game-time decision before the Chiefs took the field against the Bengals on Sunday. While he popped up on the injury report earlier this week, he was cleared to go just one hour before the game kicked off.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes called Kelce a “one-of-a-kind player” after a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“Yeah, another guy just steps up,” Mahomes said during his post-game press conference. “It seems like he (Travis Kelce) gets better and better in the playoffs as you get further and further in there, and you need those types of guys. He did a great job of making some tough, contested catches, and he’s special.

The winner of Sunday’s game will face the Philadelphia Eagles after they won against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.