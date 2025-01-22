Fox Sports 1 analyst Nick Wright got brutally honest on the controversial calls on Patrick Mahomes during the Kansas City Chiefs' win against the Houston Texans. The two-time reigning Super Bowl champs are trying to become the first franchise ever to win three straight Lombardi trophies. Head coach Andy Reid's team will now play in its seventh straight AFC Championship.

Fans are still enraged by the officiating during the game, alleging that the league's officials favor the Chiefs. Nick Wright responded to that notion during an episode of “First Things First,” diving into the NFL rules on roughing the passer.

“The Will Anderson hit (roughing the passer call). Everyone's that's being honest, you can hate this, but on the TV copy in real-time, it's like, ‘Oh yeah, he cracked him in the head.' And then they show the first replay, and you're saying you watched that on TV and weren't like, ‘Oh! That's high.” It's only at a certain angle, the side one, where it was a more glancing blow. So you can hate that call, but that call gets made for every quarterback, certainly every Pro-Bowl quarterback. It was the right call. If you hate that call, then you hate the rule. The other one (unnecessary roughness call) was a bad call.”

Kansas City will face a familiar foe in the AFC Championship

While Nick Wright is unapologetically a Kansas City Chiefs fan, he's being more lenient than the league was on these calls from an enraged fan perspective. NFL senior vice president of officiating, Walt Anderson, detailed why the referees were right in both instances. So, there's actually no controversy from the league's standpoint.

But the Chiefs are experiencing the same controversy as the Patriots' dynasty of the early 2000s. This kind of outrage is expected with a team that is this successful, even when it's valid. The “Tuck Rule” is a prime example. However, now Kansas City gets to move on and host the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship. This will be the sixth time in seven years that this game will be at Arrowhead.

Overall, Kansas City will have to perform better to beat Josh Allen and company. The AFC's No. 1 and No. 2 seeds met earlier this season at Highmark Stadium, with the Bills giving the Chiefs one of their two losses. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce showcased last Saturday why they are one of the best duos in NFL history. They might have to be even more lethal on Sunday.