Patrick Mahomes breaks NFL QB record not even Tom Brady reached

Patrick Mahomes is without a question an elite quarterback, and he’s showing that anew this season, with one excellent performance after another. In Week 4’s assignment against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback even reached 20,000 career passing yards in a manner never before done in the NFL — not even by Tom Brady.

Via Jeff Kerr of CBS Sports:

“Patrick Mahomes is the fastest player in #NFL history to 20,000 passing yards. He did it in 67 games. The next closest is 71.”

The Texas Tech product is truly a special talent on the field. Mahomes has built the reputation of a quarterback who can magically pull off ridiculous passes from impossible angles, and he’s continuing to prove that this season even with Tyreek Hill no longer downfield as his chief target.

PATRICK MAHOMES, ARE YOU KIDDING ME 😱pic.twitter.com/x2afZj3X6n — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 3, 2022

Patrick Mahomes entered the game needing just 152 passing yards to hit the 20,000 passing yards mark, and he easily covered that, thanks in large part to his chemistry with ole reliable tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce caught nearly everything Patrick Mahomes threw his way. The Buccaneers just did not seem to have an answer to Mahomes and Kelce. Mahomes finished with 249 passing yards, three touchdowns, and an interception while completing 23-of-37 passes. Kelce, on the other hand, posted 92 receiving yards and a touchdown on nine receptions and 10 targets. In the process, Kelce also surpassed former Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski for the fifth-most receiving yards ever by an NFL TE.

Travis Kelce passes Rob Gronkowski for 5th-most receiving yards by a tight end in NFL history 👏 pic.twitter.com/ejwGxXro3u — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 3, 2022

The Chiefs‘ 41-31 victory over the Buccaneers is a nice way for them to bounce back following a bitter 20-17 loss at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts on the road in Week 3. Up next for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will be a home date with the Las Vegas Raiders, who had just won their first game of the season.