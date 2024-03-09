Jackson Mahomes, the brother of Patrick Mahomes, has been sentenced to six months’ promotion in a case alleging the assault of a woman per a report by NBC News. Mahomes pleaded no contest to a single misdemeanor count of battery and was taken into the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office will determine if he’s eligible for work release.
“Jackson is thankful for the support of his family and friends during the last year. Jackson pled no contest to a single count of simple battery and he was given six months of unsupervised probation,” Brandan Davies, attorney for Jackson Mahomes said in a statement obtained by CNN. “Jackson simply wanted the case to be over with and to move on with his life, the matter is now closed and we will not be issuing any further statements.”
In May 2023, Mahomes was charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery by the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office. Investigators reported that Mahomes allegedly grabbed a woman by the throat and forcibly kissed her three times without her consent.
In January, three counts of aggravated sexual battery were dismissed due to the alleged victim’s lack of cooperation, according to court records. Per NBC News, the woman stated she faced death threats, harassment, and vandalism of her restaurant after the charges. The restaurant was shut down in August.
The remaining misdemeanor battery charge alleges that Jackson Mahomes pushed a waiter who attempted to enter a room where he was with the woman, according to investigators.
Davis said in January that Mahomes, in his words, didn’t do anything wrong and added, “We had full confidence that the truth of the matter would ultimately be revealed.”