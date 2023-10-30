On Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered just their second loss of the 2023 season with a 24-9 road defeat at the hands of the Denver Broncos. The Broncos' defense, which has struggled throughout the season so far, was surprisingly dominant against a Kansas City offensive attack led by reigning MVP Patrick Mahomes, who had a relatively pedestrian showing on Sunday.

After the game, Mahomes spoke on his trust in his receivers, who didn't give him a ton of support during the loss to Denver.

“They're going to know that I'm going to keep firing it to them,” said Mahomes, per KC Sports Network (via Sports Radio 810 WHB). “That's just who I am… I trust those guys.”

Mahomes had a frustrating afternoon in Denver, completing 24 of 38 pass attempts for 241 yards, two interceptions, and no touchdowns. Remarkably, the loss marked the first time in his career that Mahomes had been defeated in a road game by an AFC West opponent, a streak that dated back to Mahomes' first season as the Chiefs' quarterback in 2018.

The Chiefs' receivers, in particular Sky Moore, also had a rough afternoon against the Broncos, racking up several drops that evoked memories of the disastrous collective performance that was Kansas City's opening night loss to the Detroit Lions. Since then, however, the Chiefs had won six games in a row prior to Sunday's loss.

Now, the Chiefs will have arguably their biggest test of the season when they take on the Miami Dolphins in Germany on November 5. That game is slated to kick off at 9:30 AM ET.