Pat Mahomes Sr. proves he's a great hype man and father

On Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs came into Baltimore for the AFC Championship Game to play a Ravens squad that most unbiased fans and analysts considered to be a far superior team. On both sides of the ball, the Ravens had been both better and more consistent than the Chiefs all season long, and since this would be the first conference championship game played in Baltimore since 1959, it was bound to be an electric atmosphere inside of M&T Bank Stadium.

Then Patrick Mahomes happened.

Sure, the Chiefs defense showed up, especially on that opening possession when they forced a three and out after choosing to defer to the second half, but it was Mahomes' surgical precision of a defense that had dominated everyone who crossed their path that set the tone in the win. After the three and out, Mahomes led the Chiefs on an 11-play, 86 yard touchdown drive capped by a 19-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce, who broke Jerry Rice's record for career postseason receptions in the Chiefs win. For all intents and purposes, the game ended right then. If Baltimore was going to win this game, they had to rattle the best quarterback in the league early on. But Mahomes, as he has been so often, was completely unflappable. And when you're the father of the unflappable and unquestionable best quarterback on the planet, you get to say and do things like this after your son wins yet another big game.

Pat Mahomes Sr, with Cigar in Hand and a jacket that says "Kansas City vs Everybody" — "We're going for 3 and then we're going to go for 4,5,6,7, 8 and 9!" #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/LYBKvwfH9S — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) January 29, 2024

Here's the thing I love most about this video: sure, Pat Mahomes Sr. played the role of ultimate hype man, rocking the “Kansas City vs. Everybody” jacket and briefly turning into LeBron James, saying that the Chiefs were going to win not just three, but potentially four, five, six, seven, eight or nine Super Bowls. That's all fine and good, and it makes for great material for folks like me. But this is the quote that stands out most to me:

“I'm always proud of him. I was proud of him before he started playing football. He makes me even more proud when he's doing the things he's doing.”

That's such a beautiful sentiment shared in a moment where it would've been awfully easy for Pat Mahomes Sr. to fall all the way into “sports dad who gets wayyyyy too cocky over his child's accomplishment” territory. Instead, there was a perfect balance of sincere emotion and pride, with just a tinge of “My son is a bad m*****f***** and there's nothing anybody can do about it.”