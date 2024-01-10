The Chiefs offense is No. 9 and No. 15 in yards and scoring respectively compared to No. 1 in both categories last season.

As the Kansas City Chiefs prepare to defend their championship from last season, they will have to go through the Miami Dolphins first in the wild-card round of the NFL Playoffs. However, the team has looked different this season compared to the years prior when they were dominant on the offensive side of the ball.

Despite having arguably the best quarterback in the league in Patrick Mahomes and even the best tight end in the NFL in Travis Kelce, the offense has been sluggish. Their talent at wide receiver has came up short, but that might be putting it lightly as the Chiefs lead the league in dropped passes.

While being No. 1 in yards and scoring last season, they dropped all the way down to No. 9 and No. 15 respectively according to Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. However, Mahomes spoke to the media Tuesday in his press conference and is confident in the offense finding their stride in the postseason starting Saturday night against Miami.

“Not only in our offense, but in our football team,” Mahomes said to the media according to Pro Football Talk. “You see how the defense is playing, offensively I feel like we’re going to play our best football at the right time. I think if we can just score — we don’t even have to score too many points if we can just score enough points our defense will shut the door and we can find a way to get the win.”

Mahomes says the Chiefs have the experience in playoffs

Mahomes stressed that the team needs to play complimentary football as the defense has been a bright spot this season compared to previous years, being ranked No. 2 in total defense per Fox Sports. Despite the inconsistency from the offense, the two-time Super Bowl champion believes the team has the experience in big games that separates them from the rest of the pact.

“We play in a lot of big games, playing games on short rest, we play in night games, whatever it is,” Mahomes said. “I think just having that experience is going to help us. Having those games where not everything is going your way, and you have to find a way to pull through and get a win. A lot of guys on this team have done that.”

Mahomes said the “step up” to playoffs will be “little bit smaller”

Mahomes has played some of his best football in the playoffs in the three Super Bowl runs he has been on, with two resulting in championships at the end of the season. This season, the 28-year old signal-caller has thrown for 4,183 yards, 27 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions this season.

“The step up that you always see going into the playoffs, it will be a step up, but I think we can make it even a little bit smaller because we’ve been in games like this,” Mahomes said. “Just being able to rely on our experiences and go out there and be the best team we can be and play our best football and see what happens.”

Kansas City will also have the advantage of the weather as per the projected temperature at Arrowhead Stadium, it is “to be -6 degrees, prompting AccuWeather to highlight in their forecast that it's ‘potentially the coldest home playoff game in Kansas City history ‘” according to NFL.com.

The wild-card playoff game between the Chiefs and Dolphins will be broadcasted on the streaming service Peacock and take place Saturday night.