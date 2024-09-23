The defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs displayed their swagger on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, overcoming two separate deficits to secure a 22-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons and improving to a perfect 3-0.

However, the health of star quarterback Patrick Mahomes became a major concern for Chiefs fans. On one of the game's final plays, Mahomes appeared to land awkwardly while sliding to take a knee and run out the clock.

The good news for the Chiefs is that he doesn't appear any worse for wear. Mahomes explained to NBC’s Melissa Stark that he was fine afterward and that his foot got stuck in the turf, via On3.com

“Yeah, the turf got me, man,” he explained. “I was trying to just take a knee and my foot got stuck. But I’m all good. I’m just glad we got a win.”

Mahomes, who finished 26-of-39 passing for 217 yards and two touchdowns, then went on to praise the total team effort that led to the victory.

“Yeah, I think it was a team effort,” he said. “I mean, that’s how this season’s been. We’ve been in these moments before. We’re gonna try not to have them every single week. But I’m glad anytime we get a win. We’ll have a tough opponent this next week. So, we’ll get ready for it.”

Meanwhile, receiver Rashee Rice delivered an impressive performance, catching 12 passes for 110 yards with a touchdown. On the defensive side of the ball, 2023 fourth-round pick Chamarri Conner made his mark with 10 tackles.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes made NFL history on Sunday

Already considered the best quarterback in the game, Mahomes added another milestone to his resume. With his 77th career win, he surpassed Hall of Famers Tom Brady and Roger Staubach for the most wins by a quarterback in their first 100 starts.

Despite the milestone, Mahomes feels his recent performance has fallen short of his usual standards. He emphasized a desire to refocus on the fundamentals to elevate his game, according to ArrowheadPride.com.

“We haven’t played well, in really, all three games,” Mahomes admitted postgame. “We’ve been able to win, and that speaks to the character of the team, the grit, and how we’ve been in these situations before. But I’ll speak especially offensively for me, I feel like I haven’t played very well. That’s not a stats thing.”

“I just feel like I’m missing opportunities whenever they’re out there and not throwing the ball in the exact spot I want it to be at,” he continued. “So, that’s about me getting back to my fundamentals, putting our guys in the right position, and then we got to execute at a higher level offensively.

If teams are going to make us drive the field we have to prove that we’re able to do that.”

Mahomes and the Chiefs will be tested next week, as they face the now 2-1 Los Angeles Chargers. Game time is set for 4:25 PM EST from SoFi Stadium in Englewood, California.