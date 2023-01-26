Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady reached out to Kansas City Chiefs signal caller Patrick Mahomes after a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars with encouragement and advice, according to a Thursday tweet from NBC Sports anchor Hayley Lewis.

“‘They’re good now’ haha ‘why wouldn’t you want to learn from the GOAT?'” Mahomes wrote.

The 27-year-old quarterback threw for 195 yards and two touchdowns on 30 attempts in the 27-20 win over the Jaguars at Arrowhead Stadium. Mahomes came up limping after a play, quickly taping up a potential ankle injury and returning to the game. He would later be diagnosed with a high ankle sprain after X-rays on his ankle came back negative.

Patrick Mahomes said he had the first moment he truly realized he was in the NFL during his first game in the league, a 2017 matchup with the Patriots in Gillette Stadium. Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith played in Mahomes’s stead, throwing for four touchdowns and 368 yards in a 42-27 win.

“t’s crazy, it was a game I didn’t even play in,” Patrick Mahomes said on the New Heights podcast. “It was the first game we played we go to New England on Thursday night opening. They dropped the banner, all this different type of stuff. And I remember running out in the field and being like, “Holy… This is the NFL…’

“Obviously, we had a heck of a game, Kareem hunt had a heck of a game and Alex, and so we ended up winning that game. To me, that was the first moment of being like, ‘Man, this is the NFL.’ I watched Tom Brady my entire life. So, I’m like we’re playing Tom Brady, the New England Patriots.”

The Chiefs will kick off against the Cincinnati Bengals at 5:30 p.m. CST on Sunday in Arrowhead Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on CBS and Paramount+.