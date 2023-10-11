The Denver Broncos, despite trading for Russell Wilson and promptly signing him to an extension last season, have been poor. Wilson has been a major culprit behind this putridity, and it has continued into the 2023 season; entering their Week 6 clash against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, the Broncos have a measly 1-4 record, and it looks like their freefall has no end in sight, especially when the Chiefs have won their last 15 matchups against them dating back to 2015.

Simply put, the smart money is on a Chiefs blowout of the Broncos. The Kansas City squad outclasses Denver in arguably every position, and given how the Broncos have performed in recent times, there's no reason to believe that that will change anytime soon.

But Patrick Mahomes still knows that this might be a matchup that ends up being a banana peel, especially given the intensity of in-division matchups. The Chiefs QB believes that they'll have to bring their A-game, as past streaks don't necessarily indicate future outcomes.

“It’s like the first thing we talk about every week when we play a division opponent. It’s a different football game, it’s more physical, it’s faster, and you have to minimize the mistakes because they mean more,” the Chiefs star said in his press conference, via Myles Simmons of NBC Sports. “When you play a team like the Broncos, same with any division opponent, there’s just another level of intensity, so I’m not worried about necessarily a streak or anything like that.”

This is a good mindset to have; last season, even if the Broncos did struggle, they still gave the Chiefs a close game in both of their meetings. Those games ended in a 34-28 and 28-24 score line, in favor of the Chiefs of course, so Patrick Mahomes knows that the Broncos have the ability to rise to the challenge given the stakes a division matchup entails.

“I know just as much as I think everyone in this locker room knows that it doesn’t matter what the records are, it’s going to be a close game. It’s going to be a hard-fought battle. Both teams are going to give everything they have, and so that’s just the history of the matchup,” Mahomes added.