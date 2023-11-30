As the Chiefs take on the Packers Sunday night, it'll be Patrick Mahomes first game playing at Lambeau Field.

When it comes to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, there's not a lot he hasn't done in the NFL in his career, besides maybe one that will come into fruition this weekend. For the first time, Mahomes will travel to take on the Green Bay Packers at the legendary Lambeau Field.

Mahomes spoke to the media Wednesday about the opportunity and said it's going to be enthralling for him to play at the historic stadium. He also brought up that the only time he present at Lambeau Field was for a preseason game that the quarterback didn't even play in according to Chiefs Wire.

“I’ve never got to play a game in general because the games that I’ve been there (was) the fourth preseason game,” Mahomes said. “So, I wasn’t playing in the game, and so I’m extremely excited for it. I mean, I’ve watched it my whole life.

If there is one aspect about playing in Lambeau Field is that it could be distracting for the opposing team that plays the Packers. Mahomes knows this first-hand as the fans at Arrowhead Stadium are known for being loud, but now he will be on the other side of the coin.

“I know it’s gonna be a hostile environment, and the fans are gonna be loud. It’s gonna be a lot like Arrowhead is to other teams but I’m excited if you love football, you love Lambeau Field. And I’m excited to get the opportunity to play there.”

So far this season, Mahomes has thrown for 2,917 yards, 21 touchdowns, and nine interceptions leading the Chiefs to a 8-3 record. After a win to the Las Vegas Raiders last weekend, Kansas City will look for two straight victories against the Packers Sunday night.