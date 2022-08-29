The Kansas City Chiefs received some encouraging news regarding the status of two new and important Patrick Mahomes weapons in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The pair of wide receivers had been sidelined for part of the preseason through injury, but both players were seen at the team’s facilities for practice on Monday, according to Nate Taylor of The Athletic.

JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee), Rashad Fenton (groin), Carlos Dunlap (Achilles) & Trent McDuffie (out of the league’s concussion protocol) all returned to the practice field today. No Frank Clark, Blake Bell, Matt Bushman & Leo Chenal. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) August 29, 2022

Smith-Schuster, who was battling a knee injury, returned as a full participant in Monday’s practice, a good sign for his availability in Week 1. He was joined by Rashad Fenton, Carlos Dunlap, and Trent McDuffie, all of whom were able to return to practice after missing time with various injuries.

As for Valdes-Scantling, the wideout informed reporters that he was cleared from the league’s concussion protocols. The expectation for the former Packers receiver is that he’ll take part in practice on Monday.

Also notable, Marquez Valdes-Scantling said he's no longer in the league's concussion protocol, so he'll be expected to practice today. — Nate Taylor (@ByNateTaylor) August 29, 2022

Getting the two wide receivers on the field and building rapport with Mahomes will be critical ahead of their first season in Kansas City. With Tyreek Hill out of town, the WR1 role is wide open, and Valdes-Scantling and Smith-Schuster could both reasonably be the secondary receiving threat for the Chiefs behind Travis Kelce.

Smith-Schuster missed much of the 2021 NFL season due to a torn labrum. He featured in a total of five games, logging just 15 receptions, 129 yards, and 0 touchdowns. The previous season with the Steelers, Smith-Schuster scored nine touchdowns and caught 97 passes. He signed a one-year, $3.76 million deal with the Chiefs in the offseason.

As for Valdes Scantling, prior to coming to the Chiefs, the wideout had spent his entire career with the Green Bay Packers. He latched on in KC via a three-year, $30 million contract this offseason. In 2021, Valdes-Scantling featured in 11 games, catching 26 receptions on 55 targets for 430 yards and 3 touchdowns.