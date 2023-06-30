Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is great at football. At golf, not so much. He'll be the first one to tell you that, which he kind of did when he hilariously sent a warning to spectators who watched him play at The Match together with Patrick Mahomes and against the Golden State Warriors tandem of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

“Y'all need to back up. We are not pros,” Patrick Mahomes was heard saying (h/t Golfweek).

It's the NFL and NBA offseason, so four of those leagues' biggest stars decided to use some free time for a charitable cause on the golf course Thursday for the latest edition of The Match. Patrick Mahomes teamed with Chiefs teammate and tight end Travis Kelce, while on the side was the pair of Golden State Warriors superstars Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

In this battle of non-golf superstars, it's the duo of Patrick Mahomes and Kelce that came out on top, winning five of 10 holes to just one by Curry and Thompson. After a tie on the first hole, Mahomes and Kelce went on a treat, winning holes 2 to 4. Another tie happened on the fifth hole before the reigning Super Bowl champions earned another win on the sixth hole. The seventh and eighth holes saw back-to-back ties before Curry and Thompson finally got their first (and eventually only) win on the ninth. Mahomes and Kelce finished off the competition with a win on the 10th.

At the end of the day, Mahomes, Kelce, Curry, and Thompson made an impact that will be felt beyond the game of golf, as this event is for the benefit of No Kid Hungry campaign.