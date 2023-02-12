As if Kanas City Chiefs fans aren’t hyped up enough for Super Bowl 57, quarterback Patrick Mahomes fueled the expectations for the game even more on Saturday.

Mahomes is clearly just as excited as everyone else about their showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles, and he showed just that as he took to Twitter to share how he’s feeling. He sent out a two-word tweet that reads “1 more” along with a clock emoji. Accompanying the tweet is a hype reel with Travis Scott’s “Sicko Mode” as its background music.

1 more ⏰ pic.twitter.com/UHTHdanBgf — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 12, 2023

The tweet could be interpreted in a lot of ways. Is Patrick Mahomes saying he’ll be bringing one more Super Bowl to the Chiefs and Kansas City? Or is he simply excited to get back to another Super Bowl after missing it out last year?

Whatever the case may be, one thing is clear: Mahomes has no other thing in his mind on Saturday other than Super Bowl 57 and winning it all once again.

The Chiefs last won the Super Bowl in 2019, so Mahomes is certainly hungry to add another ring to his resume. Sure enough, however, it won’t be easy. Not against a balanced Eagles team led by another brilliant quarterback in Jalen Hurts.

Philadelphia is actually considered as slight favorites to win the contest, but then again, are we really going to write off a quarterback and a team who have been on the said stage before and have won it all?