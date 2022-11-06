Despite losing superstar WR Tyreek Hill, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have looked better than ever. Their offense remained as dangerous as it has been over the last few years with Mahomes. The new additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling have helped complement the elite abilities of Travis Kelce. In addition, they swung a trade for disgruntled Giants WR Kadarius Toney during the trade deadline.

After a bye week, Kadarius Toney is ready to roll for the Chiefs in Week 9 against the Tennessee Titans. The ex-Giants WR was dealing with a hamstring injury towards the end of his time in New York. After the rest he got last week, though, Toney is now set to start his first game with Patrick Mahomes and co. (via Adam Schefter)

“New Chiefs’ WR Kadarius Toney has recovered from the grade 2 hamstring pull he suffered in week 2 while playing for the Giants. He could have played for KC last week, but the bye week gave him one more week to get healthy, and he will be active tonight vs. the Titans.”

Toney requested a trade from the Giants prior to the start of the season, but it wasn’t immediately granted by his former team. The second-year wide-out showed flashes of brilliance last season, but was slowed down by injuries and a deficient New York offense. Now, Toney gets to show his talents in the high-flying offense of Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

The Chiefs have looked near-unstoppable over the last few weeks. Their offense has been feasting, with Mahomes pulling his usual magic every now and then. We’ll see what Toney can bring to this explosive KC offense.