Published November 16, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are in the driver’s seat in the AFC West. Through 10 gameweeks, the Chiefs have posted a 7-2 record, and they are favorites to run away with the division crown. Nevertheless, the 2020 Super Bowl champion Chiefs have loftier ambitions than a “mere” division title as they look to rekindle their success in years past.

Thus, the Chiefs are always looking for potential improvements on the margins as they try to supplement the offensive core led by franchise quarterback Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce. However, it seems as if the Chiefs missed out on a potential upgrade to their rushing corps.

Despite making a waiver claim for running back Eno Benjamin, who was waived by the Arizona Cardinals in recent days, the Texans beat out the Chiefs for the 23-year old’s services, according to Field Yates. In addition, the New Orleans Saints and Seattle Seahawks also reportedly made a claim for Benjamin, but ultimately lost out to the owners of the NFL’s number-one waiver priority.

Benjamin recently complained about his lack of playing time and touches, which, perhaps, became the primary reason behind his release. In his brief, two-season career, Benjamin has put up a total of 417 yards gained on 104 carries for a grand total of three touchdowns. The sophomore running back will end up competing with rookie Dameon Pierce for touches. But it’ll take a humongous effort from Benjamin to usurp Pierce as the Texans’ number one option.

Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs still have Clyde Edwards-Helaire and Isiah Pacheco to lead their rushing corps, but as a whole, the running game just hasn’t been the strength of the Chiefs offense. The addition of Eno Benjamin would have at least given head coach Andy Reid another offensive weapon to utilize, but now, the Chiefs will have to look elsewhere for reinforcements.