Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes nearly had his biggest turnover of the year at the team’s Super Bowl parade when he posed to take a picture of himself holding the Lombardi Trophy with a fan. After the photo was snapped, a slightly inebriated Mahomes handed the trophy to the fan and walked away. Mahomes’ Lombardi Trophy gaffe drew this perfect reaction from seven-time Super Bowl champion and the recently retired Tom Brady.

Tom Brady said, “Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me”, with a shaking hands emoji, while tagging Patrick Mahomes on Twitter.

Brady, of course, had a similarly comical moment with the Lombardi Trophy after he won his seventh Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers back in 2021.

A tipsy Brady, to the horror of Buccaneers fans, tossed the Lombardi Trophy from the boat he was riding on to his teammate Cam Brate, who was riding on another boat.

Fortunately, as many of Brady’s passes were, the toss was complete.

Now, if anyone can understand Patrick Mahomes’ questionable decision-making when he handed the Lombardi Trophy to the Chiefs fan it’s Brady, who told reporters after the fact that he didn’t remember throwing the trophy.

It’s likely that Patrick Mahomes doesn’t remember walking off without the Super Bowl prize.

I suppose when you win as much as Mahomes and Brady have, it’s easy to walk away without one Lombardi Trophy.

In all seriousness, Brady understands what it’s like to let loose at a Super Bowl parade- and he certainly approves of Patrick Mahomes’ celebration.