Kansas City Chiefs superstar Patrick Mahomes, who has been a loyal Dallas Mavericks supporter for years, was taken completely by surprise by the team’s choice to trade Luka Doncic in a major deal with the Los Angeles Lakers, echoing the reaction of much of the sports world.

When Mahomes was asked about how he's handling the jaw-dropping NBA trade during Super Bowl LIX's opening night on Monday, he responded with an optimistic outlook.

Patrick Mahomes hurt with the Luka Doncic move

“As a Dallas fan, it hurts me. But I'm happy that [Luka Doncic] gets to go out there and be in Los Angeles and try to achieve his dream of winning a championship,” said Mahomes.

The Mavericks dealt Doncic after he spent six and a half seasons with the team. During his tenure in Dallas, the star point guard led the Mavericks to two Western Conference Finals and a Finals appearance over the course of three years.

“Yeah, it definitely hurts. More than anything just knowing Luka and the work that he puts in, and the time that he's put into Dallas and the city and how he's done so much for it. I think that's hurt me the most,” the Chiefs star quarterback added.

The Lakers are stepping into a new phase, aiming to build their roster around Doncic and LeBron James until the latter eventually hangs up his sneakers. This season, the former Mavericks star has been impressive, averaging 28.1 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 7.8 assists per game. He’s also shooting 46.4% from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc.

Luka Doncic playing with LeBron James

“On the basketball court, obviously a great basketball player. But I'm excited for the future of the Mavs as well. Having AD and Kyrie and all those guys they have, they'll have the chance to go out there and compete. But I'm excited for Luka, too, growing under LeBron [James] and becoming a better basketball player,” Mahomes said.

Mahomes has frequently shown up at the American Airlines Center to cheer on the Mavs in recent years. While he acknowledged that parting ways with Doncic was a tough decision for the franchise, he's looking forward to seeing what the revamped squad can achieve.

It’s not often that you can really relate to an NFL player, but Mahomes just showed everyone that he's just like the rest of us. This move is hard to comprehend, no matter whether you're a professional athlete, an office worker, or anything in between.

Despite feeling disappointed by Doncic's departure, the Chiefs' star is focused on his own goals. Kansas City is aiming to make history as the first NFL team to win three Super Bowls in a row, and a fourth championship would give Mahomes his fourth career title.