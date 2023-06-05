The NFL world and football community mourn the loss of Norma Hunt, the matriarch of the Hunt family that founded the Kansas City Chiefs, after her passing on Sunday. She was 85. The cause of death was not given.

Hunt was the wife of Lamar Hunt, the founder of the Chiefs and principal owner of the franchise until his death in 2006. The couple was married for 42 years. She is also the only woman to attend all 57 Super Bowls, witnessing all three Chiefs victories, including their triumph in Super Bowl 57 in February.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reacted to the news on Twitter, sending his condolences to the Hunt family.

“Mrs. Norma was the best. Glad to be a part of this special organization she help build. She will be missed! Prayers to the entire Hunt family,” Mahomes said.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Hunt family released a statement Sunday night following her passing.

“Kind, generous and unfailingly positive, mom was one of a kind,” the Hunts' statement read. “Her joy and zeal for life were infectious. She loved caring for others, and she always had an encouraging word. She was a loyal friend, the consummate hostess and she had a rare ability to make everyone she encountered feel valued and at ease.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also sent his regards to the family, saying Hunt was a “significant presence in the NFL for the last seven decades.”

The Hunts have owned the Chiefs for the entirety of the franchise's 63-year existence. Clark Hunt, the youngest son of Norma and Lamar, is the chairman and CEO of the Chiefs.