Eight years into his NFL career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on track to own no shortage of career passing records by the time he hangs his cleats up. Career yards, touchdowns, wins, Super Bowls… it could all be in play for the 29-year-old superstar. But it turns out, 2024 may be a year where Mahomes plays his way into a somewhat dubious category that literally no other player in league history belongs too.

Per NFL Senior Researcher Tony Holzman-Escareno:

“Patrick Mahomes is on pace to be the first player in NFL history to win NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP and then lead the NFL in interceptions in a season. Mahomes is tied for the NFL lead with 11 INT.”

In fairness, there is not a large group of players who have both a regular season and Super Bowl MVP to their name. Other than Mahomes, only nine other quarterbacks — Aaron Rodgers, Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Kurt Warner, Steve Young, John Elway, Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw and Bart Starr — have accomplished this feat.

Mahomes has thrown more than ten interceptions in five different seasons, including this one. Last year, Mahomes threw 14 picks, which was the 4th-most in the league. For as startlingly accurate as he's proven he can be, hitting his targets on the move and from all different arm angles, he can be a little reckless with the ball. And with a depleted supporting cast of pass-catchers and an aging-before-our-eyes Travis Kelce, it makes sense that Mahomes would feel he needs to force the action a bit.

And before it sounds like I'm being a little too critical of Mahomes, remember, to land himself in this category, he needed to win a regular season MVP — he's got two of 'em — and a Super Bowl MVP — he's got three of em — which is something only Tom Brady and Joe Montana had accomplished before him.

As of this writing, Mahomes is tied for the league lead in interceptions with Geno Smith and Jordan Love. Sam Darnold (10), Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield, Jared Goff and Gardner Minshew (9) are all within striking distance.