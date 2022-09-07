Patrick Mahomes’ perfect ‘bragging rights’ motivation to win vs. Kyler Murray, Cardinals in Week 1

There’s going to be a little bit of Big 12 rivalry down in Glendale this coming Sunday when Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs face off with the Kyler Murray-led Arizona Cardinals for both teams’ 2022 NFL season opener. After all, Mahomes and Murray played for the Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Oklahoma Sooners in college, respectively. But for Mahomes, he seems to be more eager to one-up his former coach in Lubbock, Kliff Kingsbury.

Via Arizona Cardinals reporter Darren Urban:

“It’ll be an awesome moment we will have forever,” Mahomes said. “I just hope I get the win so I’ll have the bragging rights for the rest of time.”

It’s going to be a friendly rivalry, of course. Patrick Mahomes and Kliff Kingsbury continue to be friends long after their days at Texas Tech. Kingsbury was the one who recruited Mahomes to the Red Raiders with whom the Chiefs quarterback developed into one of the best in the nation. In three years with the Red Raiders, Patrick Mahomes amassed 11,252 passing yards and 93 touchdowns with 29 interceptions. He also rushed for 845 yards and 22 touchdowns. He was already a statistical machine in college and it hasn’t changed much since he moved over to the pros.

The Chiefs are going to have a big test in the form of the Cardinals, and it’s also the way Kingsbury and his team view this upcoming game.

After the Cardinals, the Chiefs will play their first home game of the season against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sep. 15.