The Kansas City Chiefs endured some tough injury news Monday, and Harrison Butker found his way into the spotlight again. But Patrick Mahomes found a moment of levity when he watched Jason Kelce’s dance moves.

Mahomes re-posted an ESPN video of dancing by Kelce, the former Eagles’ star and brother of Chiefs star Travis Kelce, prior to the Monday night game.

“😂😂😂😂😂 go crazy then!@JasonKelce.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes off to good start

The Chiefs are 2-0 even though Mahomes hasn’t been able to connect very often with Travis Kelce. But Mahomes talked about the one-catch day for the tight end, according to marca.com.

“That's why you've seen guys like Rashee (Rice) and (Xavier) Worthy,” Mahomes said. “If you look at the first touchdown, I'm actually looking at Trav. And the backside safety goes all the way across the field to help guard Travis. And then you throw the ball down the sideline to Rashee, and that's kind of what they've been doing,” Mahomes said.

Another reason Mahomes hasn’t hooked up much with Kelce is opponent familiarity. The Chiefs opened against the Ravens and followed up with the Bengals.

“Obviously, we've played two opponents that we've played a lot,” Mahomes said. “So they have a plan on how they're going to account for Travis. As the season goes on, he's going to get his catches, he's going to get his yards. The leader that he is — what's special is he's hyping everybody up, he's keeping everybody motivated, and that's what you need out of your great players.”

Mahomes has been on point this season, completing 72% of his passes, which would be a career-high total. He has thrown for 442 yards with three touchdowns as the Chiefs won a pair of nailbiters.

The Chiefs have done what they’ve needed to do, Mahomes said to espn.com.

“That’s two great football games we’ve played the last two weeks, teams we played in the AFC championship game,” Mahomes said. “We’re going to clean up the mistakes, especially on the offense. It starts with me. And we’ll be a better team for it.”