The Kansas City Chiefs pulled out a gutsy 30-24 overtime victory on MNF against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, improving to 8-0 in the process.

However, they were dealt a scare in the fourth quarter when Patrick Mahomes reaggravated his left ankle before linking up with Samaje Perine for a game-tying touchdown. Thankfully, Mahomes ended up being okay and played the rest of the contest, but Andy Reid nearly took him out again just like in the 2022 playoffs and the quarterback wasn't having it.

Via ESPN:

“I thought he was joking,” Mahomes said. “I was like, ‘Come on, we're not doing this again.”‘

“He's a competitor,” Reid said of Mahomes. “I told him I was going to take him out, and he probably wanted to fight me, so he's a tough kid.”

Mahomes admitted the sharp pain he left in the same injured ankle was scary in the moment:

“I was obviously running for the goal line and was kind of committed to running the football and at the last second [passed to] Samaje, and so I kind of awkwardly rolled the ankle a little bit,” Mahomes said. “You feel the pain, and that scares you. I've dealt with ankles before, but I just kind of laid there, and as time went on, the pain subsided.

“I just kind of got back to it and got back moving again and felt comfortable going out there.”

“Definitely scary,” the Chiefs QB said. “I think it hurt more just because it's the same ankle I rolled last week, so it scared me a little bit.

“When you don't know exactly what happens and you get that sharp pain, you always fear the worst.”

Injury or not, Mahomes balled out for the Chiefs. He completed 34 of 44 passes for 291 yards and three touchdowns, linking up with DeAndre Hopkins twice in the end zone. The recently acquired wideout had eight catches in his second game with the team. Travis Kelce also reeled in 14 receptions for over 100 yards.

The ankle is definitely something to monitor for Mahomes. That being said, by the sounds of it, he has no intentions of taking any time off. KC is back at it in Week 10 against an AFC West rival in the Denver Broncos.