Count Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes among the legions of people looking forward to the Super Bowl 57 Halftime Show featuring Rihanna.

“Rihanna is gonna be great, so I’m perfect with the way Rihanna doing it. I’m not gonna be able to watch it, but a lot of my family members are super excited for Rihanna to go out there. I think they are more excited for that than the Super Bowl for a couple of them. It’ll be a great show,” Patrick Mahomes said during Monday’s Super Bowl Opening Night.

Unfortunately for Patrick Mahomes, he will be in the locker room at the half to focus on the adjustments the Chiefs will need to make in the second half of Super Bowl 57 against the Philadelphia Eagles, so he won’t be able to see Rihanna kill it on the stage. That’s a small sacrifice, though, for Mahomes and the Chiefs, who are looking to win their second Super Bowl in the Patrick Mahomes era. The Chiefs won it all in 2020 and then returned to the Super Bowl in 2021 when they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Chiefs have booked tickets to Super Bowl 57 after finishing the 2022 NFL regular season with a 14-3 record and topping the AFC West division. In the playoffs, they brought down the Jacksonville Jaguars and then the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round and in the Conference Championship Round, respectively.

Super Bowl 57 will be played on Feb. 12 (Sunday) with the kickoff scheduled at 6:30 pm ET.