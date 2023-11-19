Kansas City Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes addresses concerns about their relationship being a distraction.

According to the Kansas City Chief's quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce's relationship with Taylor Swift is no distraction to the game.

Mahomes opened up about his thoughts on the two in a recent interview with ESPN, according to PEOPLE.

Mahomes talks about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship

When asked about all the press about the couple and whether it's bigger than Super Bowl wins that they've won twice, the quarterback had some thoughts.

“I don't think it feels any different. People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis [thing], and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal,” he said. ” I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fan bases than it does to the guys who are actually in the building.”

As for meeting Swift, Patrick Mahomes said, “I've been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is.” He added, “I think you can understand why it's not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day.”

Mahomes joked about the offseason and maybe becoming a Swiftie.

“We'll see when we get to the off-season; maybe I'm traveling to Europe to go to a concert or something,” he told the reporter, Jeff Darlington.

Regarding his teammate, the quarterback had nothing but good things to say.

“His family and my family have almost become one family because of the relationship that we have and how we kind of became just brothers on the football field and off the football field as well,” he noted.

We'll see if Patrick Mahomes becomes as big of a Taylor Swift fan as Travis Kelce in the offseason.