Boston College football wide receiver Zay Flowers is in Texas on Wednesday to work out with Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Flowers is in Texas at the request of the Chiefs. He thought his pre-draft process was over until the Chiefs called him and asked him to meet up with Patrick Mahomes, according to Schefter.

Zay Flowers out of the Boston College football program is viewed as one of the better wide receiver prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft. He is seen as a players who could go in the mid-to-late first round. With the Chiefs having the last pick in the first round, it is very possible that they will have to trade up if they want to land Flowers.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba is viewed as the top receiver in this draft, and others like Flowers or Jordan Addison could be within range for the Chiefs to trade up for. Flowers fits the mold of a Chiefs wide receiver, he is not necessarily the biggest guy, but he brings speed and is versatile. That is something the Chiefs value.

The New York Giants are also said to like Zay Flowers in this upcoming NFL Draft. That is relevant because offensive coordinator Mike Kafka used to be on Kansas City’s offensive staff. It would make sense that those two teams value similar traits in receivers.

It will be interesting to see what the Chiefs do in the draft. If Flowers falls far enough, it is worth keeping an eye on Kansas City trading up.