Patrick Mahomes ties career-low in first quarter of Chiefs-49ers Super Bowl.

The first quarter of Super Bowl 58 was a bit of a snooze fest as neither team could really get anything going. In fact, it was so bad, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, tied a career-low in the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers.

Mahomes ended the first quarter with just nine total passing yards, tying his own record, per NFL reporter Tony Holzman-Escareno. The last time the Chiefs quarterback threw for nine yards in the first quarter of the Super Bowl was when they lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Patrick Mahomes' nine pass yards in the 1st quarter are tied for his fewest in any quarter of a Super Bowl in his career. He also had nine in the 1st quarter of his only Super Bowl loss: Super Bowl LV vs TB.”

If that's a sign for things to come then that's bad news for Kansas City. So far, the 49ers have looked like the better team. But it's still early on in the game as of this publishing. Things took a turn after Isiah Pacheco fumbled it in the red zone. The Chiefs sideline erupted after Travis Kelce was seen going off on Andy Reid.

With that said, you can never rule out the Chiefs as long as Patrick Mahomes is under center. He's proven to be the best quarterback in the league and could easily bounce back in Super Bowl 58. It'll be interesting to see how Kansas City adjusts after having a rough first and second quarter so far.