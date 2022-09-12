Patrick Mahomes to undergo tests after picking up injury in Week 1

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs absolutely dominated the Arizona Cardinals Sunday on the road, coming away with a 44-21 victory to give themselves a great start to the 2022 NFL regular season. It wasn’t all that good, though, for the Chiefs, with a few players suffering injuries. It was not obvious with the way he broke down Arizona’s defense, but Patrick Mahomes seems to also have picked up a minor injury in the game, with Chiefs head coach Andy Reid saying after the contest that the start quarterback will undergo a test on his left wrist.

Via Nate Taylor of The Athletic:

“Andy Reid said Justin Watson sustained a chest injury. He also said Trent McDuffie strained his left hamstring. The Chiefs will do test on Patrick Mahomes’ left wrist & Trey Smith’s left ankle.”

Mahomes unloaded on the Cardinals, finishing the game with 360 passing yards and five touchdowns with zero interceptions and sacks taken while completing 30 of 39 passes. Prior to the regular season, there were a lot of discussions made about whether the Chiefs’ offense will remain the same after they traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins. But with Patrick Mahomes still at his prime and tight end Travis Kelce showing he’s got plenty of juice left, it does appear that the Chiefs are going to be just fine on offense. Kelce went off for 121 receiving yards and a touchdown on eight catches against the Cardinals while running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire starred in the passing attack too with a couple of touchdown receptions.

Patrick Mahomes’ injury doesn’t sound it’s serious enough for Kansas City fans to lose sleep over his availability status in Week 2 against the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium.