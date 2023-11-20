Patrick Mahomes has already won 2 Super Bowls, but his Tom Brady mentality will have Chiefs fans believing he will win another one this year

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are gearing up for a Super Bowl 57 rematch with the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football to cap off Week 11 of the 2023 season. Both teams look to be favored to make it back to the big game this season, and Mahomes' recent comments on a piece of Tom Brady's mentality will have the Chiefs and their fans dreaming of repeating as champions.

Mahomes has already won a pair of Super Bowls, but he has seen another pair of opportunities to win it all get thwarted by Brady (once in the AFC Championship Game, and once in the actual Super Bowl). Brady is the golden standard for quarterbacks in the NFL, and Mahomes' revelation that he is subscribing to a piece of Brady's mentality will have the Chiefs and their fans feeling great about their odds to win Super Bowl 58 this season.

“I think these last few years I've kind of got a better feel for that. You want to win every week, it's hard, and it's the NFL, everybody can beat everybody. But you want to continue to build all season long. The goal is to be playing your best football going into the playoffs, and I think if we continue to just work at it, on offense we'll get it figured out and the defense will be even better, and we'll have a chance to make a run at it.” – Patrick Mahomes, Jeff Darlington

I sat down with @PatrickMahomes ahead of tonight’s big game against the 8-1 Eagles. We talked about the significance of tonight, the importance of his relationship with @tkelce, the attention on the Chiefs – and a regular-season mentality that mirrors Tom Brady’s approach. pic.twitter.com/pUvqqwpZvn — Jeff Darlington (@JeffDarlington) November 20, 2023

The more you can be like Brady, the better, and Mahomes seems to have picked up on that as his career has progressed. Regular season wins are important, especially as the season nears its end, but playing your best football in the postseason is important, and Mahomes has a great chance to lead the Chiefs to a game that will surely have a playoff feel to it on Monday night against the Eagles.