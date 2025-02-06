The boring and tired narrative about officials favoring the Kansas City Chiefs still somehow has legs, as does Travis Kelce’s push or non-push of Andy Reid in Super Bowl 58. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes fired back at Tommy Tuberville’s ages-old Texas Tech claim.

Mahomes said he Tuberville did not recruit him to Texas Tech while Tuberville seemed to think a connection had been made. Mahomes’ comment came on a post on X by Gabriela Carroll.

Patrick Mahomes today: “He did not recruit me at the time. I don't remember if I ever got to meet him or not.”

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has different memory than Tommy Tuberville

Tuberville, now a U.S. senator from Alabama, saw things differently.

“I never coached him,” Tuberville said. “What happened is I recruited him. And then I left and went to another school. But I got to be very good friends with him. He’s not just a good athlete. He’s a very good example for a lot of our youth across this country.”

If they are good friends, why is Mahomes determined to make sure people know Tuberville may be stretching the truth? Weird dynamic here.

Tuberville’s last season at Texas Tech came in 2012, when Mahomes played high school football as a junior, according to a post on YouTube by Cover 3 podcast. Plus, Mahomes had just started playing quarterback.

Mahomes didn’t get offered a chance to play at Texas Tech until a month after Tuberville left. But that in and of itself doesn’t prove Tuberville couldn’t have been in the discussion picture among the Texas Tech coaching staff.

Mahomes committed to the Red Raiders in April of 2013. He had a great senior high school season, moved on to Texas Tech, and the rest is history.

Not sure why this matters so much to Tuberville or for those people who don’t like Tuberville. All of this publicity simply adds to Tuberville’s credibility as a coach, even if no connection truly existed.