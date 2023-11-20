Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes recently got candid about Travis Kelce dating Taylor Swift.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have not missed a beat this season as they look to defend their 2023 Super Bowl championship title. The Chiefs currently sit at 7-2 heading into Monday evening's Super Bowl rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Mahomes has mostly looked the part of the perennial MVP candidate he has established himself to be over the course of his career.

However, despite the success on the field, perhaps the most prominent storyline surrounding the Chiefs this season has been the relationship between Kansas City tight end Travis Kelce and singer Taylor Swift.

Now, Mahomes is getting real about the media frenzy that has surrounded the relationship and whether or not it's had any impact on the team's success.

“I don't think it feels any different,” said Mahomes, per ESPN's Jeff Darlington. “People see the whole Taylor Swift and Travis [relationship], and they make it a huge deal because it is a huge deal. I think it becomes a bigger deal to the fan bases than it does to the guys that are actually in the building.”

Mahomes also spoke on his perception of Taylor Swift as a person.

“I've been lucky enough to meet Taylor and see how good of a person she is,” said Mahomes. “I think you can understand why it's not become a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day.”

The Chiefs and Eagles are slated to kick off at 8:15 PM ET from Kansas City.