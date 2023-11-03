Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes opens up about potentially playing for Team USA's flag football team at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

The 2024 Summer Olympics will feature flag football and multiple NFL players have expressed their interest in participating. Now, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes opens up about the possibility of playing as well.

Mahomes makes it clear he's interested in playing, but is wary of the speed on the field, according to Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star.

“Patrick Mahomes on whether he'd like to participate in flag football in the Olympics: ‘I definitely want to. But I've seen some of those guys play flag football. They're a little faster than I am.'”

Even if that is the case, Mahomes would absolutely light it up at the Olympics. Sure, flag football has grown in popularity across the globe. However, football is still America's sport. If he's on a team of all NFL superstars, there is no way they're losing, right?

On top of that, you'd think the speed on the field wouldn't even be a concern. He plays with the best football players in the world. He's the best quarterback in the world. Patrick Mahomes would surly dominate at the 2024 Summer Olympics.

We'll see if the Chiefs' superstar actually partakes in the Olympics or not. Players like Micah Parsons, Justin Jefferson, and Tyreek Hill have each expressed interest. If he has nothing but superstars around him playing flag football, then Team USA should run away with this thing.

We'll see how it turns out though. The 2024 Olympics are set to begin on July 26 and will go through August 11. Depending on the schedule for flag football, maybe there's a chance some NFL stars can't make the trip. But only time will tell who will represent America. Let's hope Patrick Mahomes and other superstars pull the trigger.