The Kansas City Chiefs have rarely played their best brand of collective football this season but are riding a five-game winning streak after prevailing in Arrowhead Stadium Thursday night, 19-8, versus the Denver Broncos. However, they are not leaving Week 6 without some potentially discouraging injury news.

Key special teams contributor and wide receiver Justin Watson appeared to suffer a serious elbow injury while attempting to catch a deep pass from Patrick Mahomes early in the fourth quarter. He was visibly in significant pain and exited the game. The immediate thought was that the former Ivy League star with Pennsylvania could be done for the year.

But the Chiefs provided an update that should have fans feeling relieved. “{HC} Andy Reid said Justin Watson hurt his elbow but it’s not broken,” Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reported.

The worst-case scenario has been avoided. Watson was drafted in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and joined KC ahead of last season. The two-time Super Bowl champion has always struggled to amass targets but has been more involved in the offense than ever before this year. He has 10 receptions for 219 yards in 2023 thus far.

Patrick Mahomes can use all the healthy receivers he can get, as the superstar quarterback does not have a clear No. 2 weapon behind tight end Travis Kelce. Though, rookie Rashee Rice is certainly making a strong case for the position after another productive showing (four catches for 72 yards).

Fans will have to wait to see what the official diagnosis is for Justin Watson. The 5-1 Chiefs get an extended break before facing another divisional opponent in the Los Angeles Chargers next Sunday.