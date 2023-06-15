The Kansas City Chiefs haven't had many star wide receivers during Patrick Mahomes' time at quarterback, yet the team consistently ranks among the best passing offenses in the league. That didn't change in 2022 despite losing top receiver Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs again don't boast a ton of proven talent in the wide receiver room in 2023, but Mahomes is excited about throwing to those guys and seeing who will be his targets come Week 1.

“I don’t even know who’s going to be on the roster opening day because there is so much competition,” Mahomes said.

The Chiefs have 12 receivers on their current roster, a number that will likely be cut in half once September rolls around. Kadarius Toney, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Skyy Moore and 2023 second-round pick Rashee Rice all figure to be locks to make the team, leaving one or two potential spots up for grabs.

A lot of buzz has surrounded undrafted free agent Justyn Ross. Ross missed all of last season due to injury but has reportedly grown a rapport with Mahomes this offseason. He was a standout as a freshman at Clemson in 2018 but injuries limited him over his last two college seasons.

No matter which wide receivers make the Chiefs roster, tight end Travis Kelce should remain Mahomes' top target in 2023. Having four or five reliable options to throw to can make Patrick Mahomes' job that much easier though, not that he needs the help. It will an intriguing and interesting battle among Chiefs wide receivers throughout the offseason.